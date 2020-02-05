ideaForge and Fractal Form Global Strategic Partnership to Launch AI Powered Drones

| By

SOURCE: CXOtoday

ideaForge, a global leader in UAV technology and India’s largest drone manufacturer for defence, homeland security and industrial applications has announced its partnership with Fractal, a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics. Both organizations will combine their technological prowess to develop an integrated AI-powered drone solution that will be deployed at scale in defence, homeland security and enterprise applications. ideaForge and Fractal will be showcasing their solution at DEFEXPO 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from February 5 – 9, 2020.

The solution will use Fractal’s image and video analytics technology to analyze real-time HD video stream from ideaForge drones to generate insights that will empower security forces to make tactical and strategic decisions without risking the lives of personnel. The solution can be deployed at scale to detect, recognize and track people and objects. This will be particularly useful in anti-terror operations, border security, counterinsurgency, crowd monitoring, forest and wildlife conservation, crime control, traffic management, facility surveillance, construction, railways and disaster management to name a few.

Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Mehta, CEO – ideaForge said, “Our drones provide critical on-ground situational awareness to our security forces that empower them to make informed decisions. Our high-resolution drone feed and Fractal’s Image & video analytics to analyze the feed will be immensely useful in various surveillance scenarios, especially to defence and homeland security forces. We are delighted to be partnering with Fractal to offer AI-powered drone solutions –a first in real-time aerial surveillance.”

“We are thrilled to partner with ideaForge to provide AI-enabled drone solutions,” said Sandeep Dutta, Head of Business – APAC at Fractal. “Drones are expanding the boundaries of what security, surveillance and enforcement teams can achieve and ideaForge is a market leader in Drone Technology. Fractal’s Image and Video Analytics platform will bring deep learning Artificial Intelligence technology to analyze drone feed and detect anomalies & threats in real-time without any human intervention and with greater efficiency and impact.”

About ideaForge

Built on a strong foundation of interdisciplinary engineering, ideaForge has become a global leader in UAV technology. Its drones offer class-leading performance and reliability, and have been widely adopted for defence, homeland security and enterprise applications. In India, ideaForge has over 90% market share in the security and surveillance market of homegrown drones. It manufactures world-class UAVs under 5 product lines – SWITCH UAV, NETRA V Series UAV, Q Series UAV, NINJA UAV and NETRA Pro.

The organization has deployed over 700 systems and has trained over 1300 pilots in services including Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Police Forces of several Indian states. ideaForge has a diverse list of enterprise customers as well in sectors such as construction & heavy engineering, power & utilities, transport and logistics, mining and many more. For more information, visit www.ideaforge.co.in

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal’s mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and uses the power of AI to help the world’s most admired Fortune 100 companies.

Fractal’s products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has consistently been rated as India’s best companies to work for by The Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research and recognized as an “Honorable Vendor” in 2019 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information: www.fractal.ai

Disclaimer: The story is in the form of a Press Release and has not been edited or reviewed for language or content. The content is published in the form that it was received by the editors after removing certain personal information such as contact numbers and emails. CXOToday.com is not responsible for the veracity of this content