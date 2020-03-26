IAF’s Il-78MKI Aerial Tankers to get new Engines and Avionics and additional AWACS

As per acquisition planned by the airforce for the year 2020-21, IAF plans to upgrade avionics of the Six Il-78MKI aerial refueling tanker based on the Il-76 strategic air-lifter and also re-engine them with the modern Aviadvigatel PS-90A-76 engine thus replacing the original Aviadvigatel D-30KP2 engines currently powering them.

IAF also plans to procure Two more Israeli EL/W-2090 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) radar system mounted on the Il-76 A-50 heavy air-lifter to supplement its current fleet of 3 AEW&C Radar of the same system But it is not confirmed if it will be based on Surplus stock of air-frame to be sourced from Ukraine as originally planned, or will be based on Il-76MD-90A which is Russian version currently produced at the new production line located in Aviastar’s facility in Ulyanovsk, Russia.

IAF also operates 17 Il-76MDs Transport Aircraft which were procured in the early ’80s and have been showing signs of aging and will likely get new modern avionics soon, but it is not clear if they will be getting new PS-90A-76 engines. 3 Il-76 A-50 AEW&C will only get upgraded avionics since they are already powered by the Aviadvigatel PS-90A-76 engines

Russian Ilyushins over the years, have proved to be reliable and effective heavy-lift aircraft in India but now have been sidelined due to maintenance downtime and lack of spares and due to the supply of Modern and New 11 C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft to India by the United States but still, IAF plans to operate at least the older Transport fleet for next 15 years after their upgrades.

