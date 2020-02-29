IAF tweets videos highlighting its duty and change in rules of engagement

Just a day after the anniversary of Balakot airstrikes, the Indian Air Force on Thursday (February 27) posted two videos highlighting the duties of IAF.

In the first video, the IAF said that it is capable, equipped and always ready to discharge its duties.In the second video, the IAF said that it is victorious, dangerous and destroyer. In the second video, the IAF has talked about Mirage fighter jets which were used by IAF on February 26, 2019 to bomb the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama terrorist attack.

The video highlights how the life of an IAF fighter jet pilot can change in a few second in the time of crisis. It also says that the most important thing for a IAF pilot is how you answer the call of duty. The video also says that IAF dares the enemy of India to invade its skies and face the consequences of their misadventure. The video also says that the rules of engagement has changed now and the IAF is not here for revenge but to avenge the pride of India.

India on February 14, 2019, was shaken by what can be defined as one of the deadliest terror attacks on its soil in recent times. A total of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred after a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. A JeM terrorist rammed his vehicle carrying explosives into the convoy in the afternoon.

Around 12 days after the Pulwama attack, the IAF used its Mirage 2000 fighter jets for the precision strike, and official sources said the aircraft spent 21 minutes in Pakistani air space – a remarkable feat as one minute is equal to 17 km at attack speed.

The fighter jets were backed by Emb 145 early warning plane which was deployed to pick up any emerging threat at a large distance and alert the attacking pilots. India also used a mid-air refueller, the sources said. The Mirage 2000 fires a range of Western weapons. After the upgrade, the Mirages have Mica air-to-air multi-mission missiles and a range of precision-guided bombs including Israeli Spice.