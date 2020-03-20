IAF to buy aerial fuses and twin-dome simulators for Hawk Mk32

SOURCE: AIR FORCE-TECHNOLOGY

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given approval to procure equipment for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Hawk Mk32 jet trainer aircraft. The locally made defence equipment will cost Rs13bn ($174.5m) and includes aerial fuses and twin-dome simulators for the aircraft. The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement: “The DAC has accorded approval for acquisition of indigenous defence equipment for about Rs1,300 crore ($174m).

“The proposals were for procurement of Aerial Fuses and Twin-Dome Simulators for Hawk Mk32 aircraft for the IAF.”

In addition, the DAC has cleared the proposed procurement of 83 advanced Mk1A version of Tejas aircraft for the IAF. The contractual details have also been finalised.

The light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas supersonic combat fighter is designed by Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the procured equipment will be a significant capability boost for the IAF. HAL will also maintain the aircraft.

The proposal now awaits approval from Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The MoD added: “This procurement will be a major boost to ‘Make in India’ as the aircraft is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured with participation of several local vendors apart from HAL.”

The ministry noted that orders have been placed with HAL for 40 Tejas aircraft in initial configurations.