IAF says No to C-295 based Netra AEW&C variant

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

India’s Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for the first time in Aero India 2019 had displayed and proposed an indigenously-made active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar balance beam antenna suite called Netra AEW&C that was adapted on an Airbus Defence & Space C295 tactical transport aircraft that was later formally proposed to the government and Indian Air Force (IAF)

The plan was to use the same radar developed for IAF’s three Embraer ERJ 145 AEW&C Netra aircraft to be integrated with the C295. but idrw.org has been informed that IAF has not shown much interest in the proposal and rather has decided to stick with the ERJ 145 platform for the second-order that currently has been worked out by the HQ.

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria recently had confirmed that IAF is looking to induct 5 more EMB-145 Netra AEW&C aircraft and was also willing to procure these platforms from the Used Civilian market since the ERJ 145 platform was based on a commercially available jet. idrw.org has been told by industrial sources that IAF is also open to considering ERJ145XR that now boasts of an extended range of 2,000n that’s 450n extra over the current ERJ 145 platform.

Defense analysts Ranesh Rajan speaking to idrw.org commented that ” turbofan-powered platform has an advantage over speed and Service ceiling when compared to a turboprop platform”, and also added that ” C295 based Netra AEW&C could have been economical but it could have been stepping backward in terms of Operational flight performance which could have affected the performance of the Radar”.

idrw.org can confirm that the total combined requirement for Netra AEW&C could be 15 but post 5 more based on the ERJ 145 platform, the platform could get even larger that could be based on an indigenously developed platform by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL). DRDO-IAF is also working on the ” AWACS India ” Program under which a non-rotating AESA Radar in a rotodome AWACS antenna will be mounted on top of six Airbus A330.

