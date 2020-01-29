IAF retraces path of 1977 crash that Morarji survived

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Nearly 43 years after then Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s narrow escape in an air crash at Jorhat, Assam, the Indian Air Force has launched an event to honour the five-member air crew killed in the accident. While all in the PM’s entourage escaped without major injury, the cockpit of the IAF’s Tupolev-124 was totally crushed, killing the occupants. An inquiry revealed that members of the Air Headquarters Communication Squadron, in charge of the aircraft, did their best to ensure the safety of passengers at the cost of their lives.

“On Monday, a bicycle expedition started from the crash site at Jorhat to Palam in Delhi. The team members will reach Delhi on February 12. The contingent comprises 13 air warriors of Air HQ Communication Squadron. The team will cover a distance of 2,500 km over a period of 17 days and will symbolically retrace the path of the aircraft from the crash site back to the squadron. The expedition was flagged off from the crash site (nearly eight km from Air Force Station Jorhat) by Air Cmde M K Jha, AOC, Air Force Station Jorhat in the presence of R K Khirmey (ex-MP of Arunachal Pradesh), who was a survivor of the crash, and Group Captain Saurav Shiv, the current CO of the Squadron,” said IAF spokesperson Gr Capt Anupam Banerjee.The Communication Squadron was formed on November 1, 1947 and has been based at Air Force Station Palam since its inception. The primary role of the Squadron is to convey VVIPs/VIPs of India and visiting foreign heads of states and governments. On November 4, 1977 a Tu-124 of this squadron took off for Jorhat from Palam carrying Desai, P K Thungon (then CM of Arunachal Pradesh), John Lobo (then IB chief) and Kanti Lal Desai (the PM’s son). Those killed in the accident were Wg Cdr Clarence J D’Lima, Wg Cdr Joginder Singh, Sqn Ldr VVSNM Sunkara, Sqn Ldr Mathew Cyriac and Flt Lt OP Arora.

The cycling team is being led by Wing Commander Irfan Wahid Khan Jarial. Commissioned in 2003, Jarial is a helicopter pilot with over 4,500 hrs of flying and is posted in the squadron.