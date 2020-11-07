IAF plans to contract Six Airbus A330-200 MRTT on Lease in 2021

Airbus Defence & Space Owned ” Air Tanker ” company which provides Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft for wet-, dry-, or “damp”-leasing to both civil and military operators will be having talks with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2021 for contracting Six Airbus A330 MRTT in long term lease from the company. Earlier this year Government of India proposed leasing of military equipment in its revised draft of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, which may enable the military to possess and operate costly platforms required for a limited period.

According to Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, Leasing would be permitted in two subcategories i.e. Lease (Indian), where Lessor is an Indian entity and is the owner of the asset, and Lease (Global) that refers to lease of equipment from foreign or Indian Lessors.

According to information provided to idrw.org, ” Air Tanker ” will maintain a core fleet of six tankers to be available full time for AAR Duties for IAF but also can maintain a surge fleet of 2-3 additional aircraft that can be provided in case of additional requirements by the operator. IAF is likely to opt for a ‘dry’ or ‘damp’ lease that allows aircraft to be flown on their individual military aircraft registers by their crews, while AirTanker could continue to provide an engineering service to ensure aircraft continue to be maintained in line with Civil Aviation Authority.

IAF also will enter into a training partnership agreement with AirTanker that offers 250 courses covering A330-200 type rating like Pilot and Mission Systems Operator Air-to-Air Refuelling training, amongst others. Under Dry lease agreements, aircraft are usually acquired for a period of 2 – 7 years but at the maturity of the lease, the lessee has the option of purchasing the equipment.

