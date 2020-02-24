IAF pilot killed in micro light aircraft crash in Punjab, 2 NCC cadets injured

SOURCE: HT

A micro light aircraft crashed in Punjab’s Patiala Monday morning in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring two NCC cadets on board, an official spokesperson said.

The trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport around 11.30 am, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema. The IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.

The two injured cadets injured have been admitted to the military hospital