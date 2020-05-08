IAF Mig-29 crashes in Punjab’s Nawanshahr, pilot ejects safely

SOURCE: EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE

A Mig-29 fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed at Chuharpur village in Nawanshahar district on Friday morning. The pilot is safe and has been taken to the nearby hospital. No causality has been reported. An IAF spokesperson said the Mig-29 aircraft was on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar. “The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft,” he said.

SSP Nawanshahr Alka Meena said the plane crashed on Nawanshahr village as the pilot could land on the nearby Hoshiarpur District village. The pilot has been airlifted by the defence personnel. Officials said that the aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.

Earlier on April 17, the Apache helicopter too had made an emergency landing at the Budhawar village of Hoshiarpur district.