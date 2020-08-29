IAF looking for more Elbit DASH-IV HMDS system for LCA-Tejas

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Tender issued by Directorate of Procurement of India Air Force (IAF) makes Public intent to procure 44 more DASH-IV Helmet Mounted Display and Sight (HMDS) from Elbit Systems as more LCA-Tejas are getting inducted into the IAF. DASH-IV enables pilots to aim their weapons simply by looking at the target and also project information similar to that of head-up displays (HUD) on a pilot’s visor or a reticle, thereby allowing them to obtain situational awareness and/or cue weapons systems to the direction his head is pointing.

DASH measures the pilot’s Line-of-Sight (LOS) relative to the aircraft and transfers its information to other aircraft systems. Aircraft, sensors, avionics, and weapons are thus enslaved to the target. DASH is adaptable to any fighter/attack aircraft and will accommodate advanced missiles and smart weapon lock-on envelopes.

DASH-IV also enhances the capabilities of Night Flying with Night Vision Goggles, provides Colour Day & Night Display, 3D symbology, Head Tracking, Sensors & Weapon Cuing. Bharat Electronics Limited and Elbit Systems of Israel have signed a technology collaboration agreement (TCA) for helmet-mounted display systems in 2019 under which licensed manufacturing of the Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS) / Helmet Pointing System (HPS) Version 02 will be carried out by Bharat Electronics Limited for Military Helicopter pilots.

