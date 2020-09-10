IAF formally inducts Rafale in its arsenal. Highlights

The five Rafale aircraft which arrived on July 27 at Ambala Air Force Station have been formally inducted to the Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ on Thursday at Air Force Station in Ambala.

The ceremony was be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Rafale induction ceremony highlights:

France is committed to support India for permanent membership in UN Security Council: French minister.

We will ensure timely delivery of remaining 31 Rafales. Our partnership will be even more crucial in the post-COVID world: Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces.

Trust me, I know the Rafale is a powerful military aircraft as France uses it to protect its people: Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces.

India’s responsibilities are not just restricted to our borders, but we play a responsible role in the entire Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region.

The speed at which IAF deployed its assets at forward bases creates confidence that our Air Force is fully prepared to fulfil its operational obligations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world. I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances. We’re committed to doing everything possible towards this: Defence Minister.

Rafale induction is a big & stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Induction of Rafale is important given the kind of situation that has been created on our borders in recent days: Rajnath Singh.

The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rafale Induction is a historic occasion and shows close India French ties: Rajnath Singh.

This induction could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario today: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday formally inducted the much talked about fourth-generation flying machine, Rafale in its arsenal.

IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team is performing aerobatic manoeuvres.