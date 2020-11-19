IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria undertakes sortie in Apache attack helicopter at Western Air Command airbases

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday undertook sorties in the newly-inducted Apache attack helicopters during a two-day visit to air bases in the Western part of the country.

The Air Chief Marshal undertook visited airbases under the Western Air Command on November 17-18 and interacted with the air squadrons serving at these bases, apart from flying the sortie with the Apache Squadron.

The Indian Air Force had received the delivery of all new AH-64E Apache and CH-47F(I) Chinook military helicopters on July 10 when the last five of the 22 Apache helicopters were handed over to the IAF at the Hindon Air Force Station.

The Apache helicopter is highly equipped for reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack in various environments and weather conditions.

During the ongoing flare-up between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control, the central government has pressed the Apache attack helicopters, along with the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jets, to track the movement of People Liberation Army troops, while the CH-47 Chinook helicopters have been mobilised to provide logistics support to the Indian Army.

Earlier this year in March, Boeing had handed over India the final five of the 15 CH-47F (I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the Air Force.