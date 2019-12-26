IAF bids farewell to the MiG-27: A look at the ‘Bahadur’s’ legacy

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced it would decommission its MiG-27 aircraft with the only remaining squadron, located in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, expected to take to the sky one last time on December 27. The aircraft, proudly named ‘Bahadur’ by its pilots, has been in service for over three decades, playing crucial roles in IAF operations, most notably that of the 1999 Kargil war.

The ‘swing-wing’ fighter, originally designed and manufactured by the former Soviet Union, was inducted into the IAF in the 1980s. Once known to have the most powerful aircraft engine in the world, the aircraft’s variable geometry wing (allowing pilots to alter the plane’s wing sweep angle) made it the IAF’s go-to ground attack aircraft. The aircraft has also been credited for its stable weapons platform and TV/laser guidance systems.

The first Indian MiG-27 was manufactured in 1986, but full production of the ‘Bahadur’ began only in 1988. The original MiG-27M licensed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was a derivative of the MiG-23BN, optimised for high-speed, low-level performance. In 2002, the MiG-27, along with the MiG-23 and MiG-29, were set for overhauls, and in 2004, the MiG-27 had concluded a two-year-long avionics upgrade at the HAL’s Nasik facility, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Further upgrades of the aircraft to integrate improved navigational technology and a more pilot-friendly cockpit were conducted until 2009.

Known particularly for the instrumental role it played in the 1999 Kargil war, where just a single fighter aircraft was downed, the last decade has seen a series of crashes, the majority of which have been attributed to technical glitches. The IAF opted to ground its entire fleet of Bahadur aircraft for checks in February 2010 following a fatal crash near the Siliguri district in Eastern India, that saw one of its ace pilots lose his life.

Since retiring the last squadron of the MiG-27ML in December 2017, only two squadrons of the MiG-27UPG have been in service. 2019 has also witnessed two MiG-27 crashes, the first taking place in Sirohi, Rajasthan in March, and the second in Jodhpur in September. In both cases, the pilots survived.