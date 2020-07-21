IAF backs DRDO’s VL-SRSAM over the American NASAMS II air-defence system.

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

According to a report filed by livefistdefence.com, Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially informed Indian Government that it doesn’t want to induct American developed NASAMS II (a multi-layered missile defence system), which New Delhi has been negotiating with Washington $1 billion deal for NASAMS II which included Missile packages like AIM-120D and AIM-9X Air-to-Air missiles.

IAF rather preferred to procure local systems like VL-SRSAM (Vertically Launched -Short-range Surface Air to Missile ) System based on Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile which is similar to NASAMS II which DRDO has started developing.

idrw.org has been informed that VL-SRSAM will be developed in two variants for Air Force and Indian Navy. The air force will get high mobility Truck-mounted canister based VL-SRSAM and Navy will get Canister based VL-SRSAM for its front-line warships which will replace aging Israeli supplied Barak-1 Point Defence interceptor missiles which were procured after India ended its Tri-service Trishul SRSAM program in 2006 due to technical issues.

Defense Analysts in India also have objected need for the NASAMS II multi-layered Air defense system due to the availability of local missile systems like Akash and QRSAM air defense systems which have the same capabilities. Some have even claimed that integration of Indian, Israeli, American, and Russian Air defense systems under one Integrated Air defense system will be difficult due to interoperability issues with the various system Air defense system.

