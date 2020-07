IAF asks officers to quit service WhatsApp groups

| By

SOURCE: UNI

Citing security reasons, Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked its officers to exit from any service of WhatsApp groups. “The IAF HQ has banned the personnel from being a part of any service of WhatsApp groups,” sources in the defence establishment said, here on Monday.

Earlier, the Indian Army had banned its personnel from using 89 apps, including Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, among others.