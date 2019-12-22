IAF-A Cut Above review: Game allows users to fly IAF fighter jets like Wing Commander Varthaman

| By

SOURCE: ET

The mobile game developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been nominated for Google’s ‘Best apps of 2019’. Created by Threye Interactive, the flight simulator game allows players to fly IAF fighter jets and go on missions to get a feel of what it is like to be a fighter pilot. The Delhi-based developer made a similar game for the IAF in 2014 called Guardians of Skies. The latest game is similar to the older one, including controls and graphics. However, the developer has added a new storyline along with some gameplay changes.

The game allows players to simulate missions similar to the one IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was assigned to in February, when he shot down a F-16 belonging to Pakistan Air Force before his MiG 21 was shot down and he safely ejected. In fact, the game has a virtual pilot modelled on Varthaman.

The players have the option to use nearly all IAF fighter jets spread across 10 missions. This game is part of IAF’s promotional exercise to motivate youth to become fighter pilots and defend the skies. Players can also fire long-range missiles from their virtual jets. The game also comes intriguing storylines. Apart from flying fighter jets, gamers can also go on relief missions.

The developer plans to introduce support for multiplayer gaming, in which players can compete against one another. Teams can fight in a free-for-all squad versus squad, where players team up with friends and the last person standing wins.

In terms of user experience, a lot depends on the player’s internet bandwidth. On slower networks, there are noticeable lags and the in-game graphics take time to load. Also, the game is not optimised for phones with notch displays.

There are several other good flight simulator games, especially the ones developed by Rortos. However, what makes this game special is the IAF gameplay, which aims to strike the patriotic chord.