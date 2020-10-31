‘I steered clear of controversies but…’: PM Modi tears into Congress over Pulwama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth behind the Pulwama terror attack has been revealed after claims made in Pakistan’s parliament, referring to the comments made by a minister of the neighbouring country about the incident in which 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed last year.

“The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. I steered clear of all controversies and silently endured all allegations as I knew that these people were looking for political gain even in the attack,” he said during his address on the second day of his two-day visit to Gujarat.

“However, after the neighbouring country accepted responsibility for the attack in its parliament, the true nature of the people who resorted to ugly politics during our difficult time has been uncovered. I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation,” PM said.

Pakistan’s science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that his country had entered India and beaten it on its own soil. “Hum ne Hindustan ko ghuss ke mara hai (We have entered and attacked India),” Chaudhry said.

At least 40 security personnel were killed in Pulwama on February 14 last year when a suicider, a member of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, attacked their convoy.