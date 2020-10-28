‘I Stand with France’ Trends in India as Emmanuel Macron Faces Outrage From Pakistan, Turkey, Others

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Under intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, a section of users on social media have voiced their support to French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments against terror activities in the country. Also Read – Pakistan To Strengthen Ties With Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

On Tuesday, a new hashtag started trending on Twitter in India. #IStandWithFrance saw hundreds of social media users tweeting with this hashtag people expressing their support to Macron’s strong decision to take a stand against extremism in France. Also Read – This Pakistan Bank Has Made Hijab & ‘Loose Dresses’ Mandatory For Women Employees, Twitter Slams ‘Discriminatory’ Move.

One Twitter user said, “@EmmanuelMacron Respected Macron sir, The entire India with you..Flag of IndiaFlag of France India is always with France..we love you macron..we support your stand against terrorism.” Also Read – 7 Dead, Over 70 Injured After Massive Blast at Madrasa in Pakistan’s Peshawar

“#IAmWithFrance #welldoneFrance #IStandWithFrance France hat’s off for successfully retaliation against Islamic terrorists. This piecelovers should not be treated like guest,” said another Twitter user.

Similarly, another Twitter user said, “Wht @EmmanuelMacron has done is commendable.He is the “life saver of humanity”. This should be replicated globally. It’s now or never. U have to call a spade a spade before it’s too late.. A right leader will take a step against the Islamic radicals and terrors. #IStandWithFrance”

This comes days after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson.

Paty was posthumously granted France’s highest award, the Legion d’Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.