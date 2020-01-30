‘I have evidence’: Despite facing flak, Tapan Bose reiterates Indian Army kills people; cites AFSPA

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A day after drawing comparisons between the Indian Army and that of Pakistan, political activist and documentary filmmaker Tapan Bose said that he had “not made any statement against our Army” unlike what is being reported in the media.

“I have not made any statement against our Army. I have just said that they (Indian and Pakistani armies) are alike. If you find it wrong, then you have your opinion. I cannot stop you from having an opinion,” Bose told Times Now in a telephonic conversation.The reporter then asked Bose whether he would have had the similar liberty to make statements like this in Pakistan. To which, the activist said, “I don’t live in Pakistan. I don’t know what liberty I will have in Pakistan. I live in India and I know what I have here.”

When asked whether he actually believes Indian Army tortures and kills civilians, he said, “I have evidence that Indian Army kills innocent people under AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Power Act), and they are legally allowed to do so. Because the law gives them the right to kill anybody on suspicion. You don’t know anything. You people don’t read the law. You don’t find out anything,” he fumed.

“Pakistan is not an enemy country. The ruling class of India and Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too…their army kills their people and our army kills our people. There is no difference between them,” Bose had said on Wednesday.

Responding to Bose’s comments, the Indian Army on Wednesday stated that “all its actions are dedicated to the nation” and that the force does not “discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion”.

“The Indian Army strengthens the idea of India and lives by the national values. The army is dedicated to preserve national interests, safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of our nation,” news agency ANI quoted Army officials as saying.