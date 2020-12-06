Hyderabad: Students, start-up to explore drone technology

SOURCE: Hyderabad Media House

Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad, and Binford Research Labs Private Limited, Hyderabad, a start-up signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development in the cutting-edge technology of next generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones on Saturday.

The collaboration will forge the strengths of the start-up and deep research capabilities of the college students. Binford will support MJ College to organise workshops, seminars, lectures and joint projects that leverage cutting edge unmanned technologies, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

Sidhanth, CEO, Binford, spoke on iterative design and plans to offer internship programmes to talented students and prepare them for real world technologies application. Commenting on the MOU, Hon Secretary of SUES, Zafar Javeed said drones could solve complex business challenges in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner.

Dr Basheer Ahmed, Advisor-cum- Director, MJCET said the UAV ecosystem in India was rapidly evolving and drones were set to become integral part of future working environment. Dr Haseeb Khan, Head, EEED, MJCET, said, “We are creating a unique educational ecosystem that combines interactive learning with cutting edge research and strong industry collaboration and entrepreneurship.” Convening the meeting Dr Ishrat Meera Mirzana briefed the members about the future of drones and various initiatives the college has taken so far and collaborations with industry.