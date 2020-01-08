Hyderabad: Midhani supplies alloys for Isro’s Gaganyaan mission

City-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani) is all set to play a critical role as India prepares for Gaganyaan, the country’s first indigenous manned space mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) set for launch in 2022. The mission seeks to send three Indian ‘Vyomanauts’ into space from among four Indian Air Force officers selected as possible candidates for the mission.

The company on Monday dispatched its first consignment of ultra high strength steel and cobalt alloys that are to be used for vital mission components, at a ceremony here. Among those present were Dr S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director of Isro’s Human Space Flight Centre. Midhani will also supply titanium alloy materials for Gaganyaan’s GLSV-Mark III rocket’s liquid engine thrusters, nozzle, gas bottles, and cryogenic upper stage components. In addition, Midhani will also supply Isro with nickel alloys, stainless steel and titanium-niobium metal castings that were developed by the company.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, director (production and marketing), Midhani, said: “We are the only manufacturer of titanium alloys and major supplier of super alloys in India. Midhani has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for Isro’s space programmes from its first mission and continues to support all of Isro missions.”

Dr Jha said Midhani was in the process of setting up manufacturing facilities for carbon fibre and metal powders for 3D printing applications. An aluminum alloy plant is also being set up in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said.