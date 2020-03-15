Hyderabad-based startup to deliver medicine using drones

| By

SOURCE: Telangana Today

Government of Telangana, which is working on ‘Medicine from the sky’ project in association with World Economic Forum and Healthnet Global, on Saturday gave a successful demonstration of delivering medicines, blood and others through a drone. Hyderabad-based startup, Marut, is worked on this. It is India’s first medical delivery platform.

While the project is in its early stages, it shows potential to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services, particularly in difficult terrains and rural areas. With the demo on the sidelines of aviation industry event Wings India 2020, Telangana government has drawn industry’s attention to the unmanned aviation sector and associated innovations happening in Telangana.

“The State is looking to harness benefits of emerging technologies to improve health outcomes by cutting down on lead time for delivery of medical essentials, especially remote areas,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary.

“The demonstration proves technological feasibility of the concept and opens up avenues for innovation in public health and emergency health services. Telangana government will offer necessary support to techno-innovators who innovate for social good,” said KT Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, Marut Founder, said, that the AI-enabled delivery drone could be operated via an app and used to provide medical essentials to primary health centres. “We have demonstrated with blood, vaccines, diagnostic samples and long tail medicine,” he said.

India lacks a centralised blood-sharing network, leaving most treatment centres and blood banks essentially on their own when it comes to procuring enough blood needed for patients, said Kumar. Those in rural areas operate at a low efficiency rate and in some cases, poor road conditions and extreme weather prevent the emergency movement of blood within the clinically required time frame.