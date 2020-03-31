Huawei P40 Pro 5G Support ISRO’s NaViC Navigation Tech

| By

SOURCE: GIZBOT

Huawei recently launched its latest P series flagship smartphones — the Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and the P40 Pro+. Now, according to the official website, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G does support ISRO’s NaViC navigation, making it the first Huawei smartphone to do so.

Along with NaViC, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G also supports L1+L5 dual-band GPS, AGPS, B1I + B1C + B2a Tri-band BeiDou, Glonass, E1 + E5a dual band Galileo, and L1 + L5 dual-band QZSS. The Huawei P40 Pro is based on the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC with support got 5G networking. However, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, powered by the same chipset does not support ISRO’s NaViC. Huawei P40 Pro 5G Specifications The Huawei P40 Pro 5G comes with a 6.58-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with features like HDR10 capabilities along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 5G SoC powers the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As per the software, the device runs on Android 10 OS with EMUI 10.1 skin on top sans Google Play Services. The smartphone does feature a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for a 5G network on both slots. Besides, there is e-SIM support as well. One can either use two nano-SIM cards or a nano-SIM and an e-SIM at the same time.

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary camera, 40MP ultra-wide angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. The Huawei P40 Pro 5G also has a dual selfie camera with a 32MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. A 4,200 mAh battery fuels the device with support for 40W wired fast charging and 27W wireless fast charging. Similarly, the smartphone also supports 27W reverse wireless fast charging as well.