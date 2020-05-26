HTT-40 inches closer to FOC, IAF set to place orders soon

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

The State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) after demonstration of critical six-turn spin test capability is now one step closer to the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) as testing of the aircraft post lockdown is in full swing and latest media reports confirm that Indian Air Force (IAF) and HAL are all set to ink a contract for 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) soon.

IAF recently canceled the previous proposal to acquire follow on 36 Pilatus PC-7 MkII trainer aircraft from Pilatus Aircraft of Switzerland and instead might go with HAL HTT-40 BTA to boost Made in India aircraft orders down the line. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria recently has confirmed the air force’s intention to acquire 70 HTT-40 BTA from HAL.

According to HAL, HTT-40 BTA has cleared all Air Staff Quantitative Requirements (ASQRs) as per IAF’s requirements and successful spin tests allow IAF to put the aircraft into service and place orders for the same.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes