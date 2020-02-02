HTFE-25 Core Engine concludes Sea Trials successfully

According to Vayu Aerospace Review, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) developed HTFE-25 Core engine has successfully concluded its Sea Level Trials Successfully at Tambaram Air Force Station, Chennai. The core engine of HTFE-25 was tested for various phases including starting trials with indigenously designed and developed Air Producer (AP) and Air Turbine Starter (ATS). Light-up trials with different fuel flow settings/air inlet temperature conditions were carried out.

HTFE-25 engine has been developed for India’s IJT program and idrw.org was first to report that HAL has now started work on the development of an afterburning technology for the HTFE-25 Dry engine which will have a wet thrust level of higher than 25kN.

While HAL wants to use the HTFE-25 engine to power it’s IJT Trainer aircraft and HALE Class Drones.

