HP: Soldier falls into Satluj while crossing the river; Army launches massive search and rescue operations

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Indian Army on Friday launched massive search and rescue operation for a soldier who accidentally slipped and fell into Satluj river while negotiating a crossing on the river near the Line of Actual Control in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. According to Defence PRO, Chandigarh, Lance/Havildar Prakash Ralla of Tripeak Brigade accidentally fell into the Satluj while trying to cross it. As soon as the Army officials received the news of the accident, massive operations were launched to rescue the soldier.

As per Defence PRO, Chandigarh, “Quadcopters, reconnaissance and observation helicopters along with specially trained divers from Special Forces and Engineer Task Forces are vigorously undertaking the search and rescue operations.”