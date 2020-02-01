How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India

The three terrorists who were gunned down at a toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu on Friday suspected to have infiltrated from across the International Border in Dayalachak area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, the police said.

“It is suspected that they infiltrated from Dayalachak area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district on Thursday evening, picked up by a Kashmir bound truck (JK03F/1478) and reached Ban toll plaza on Friday morning. They were hiding in a cavity in the truck and were headed towards Srinagar,” Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh said. One policeman was injured when the terrorists opened fire at the security team after their truck was stopped around 5 am for a security check at the toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The DGP further acknowledged that the modus operandi used by the terrorists was similar to earlier attempts, where the terrorists have sneaked into India from across the border. “Yes, the modus operandi has been repeated by them. But we were aware that terrorists have been using big trucks with these kinds of heavy loads (carrying bags with a cavity in it to hide them). So, such trucks are always under our surveillance. I must say the boys did a commendable job. The terrorists were carrying a heavy consignment of arms and ammunition with them and they could have carried out a big attack. They had not come here for a play,” the state police chief said.

The Border Security Force, however, disputed the claim. “No infiltration has been detected so far from Dayalachak area of Hiranagar,” BSF Jammu frontier Inspector General NS Jamwal said.

The 198-kilometre-long Indo-Pak international border is guarded by the BSF.

Dayalachak is around 62 kilometre from Jammu and Ban toll plaza is around 25 kilometres from Jammu city. Therefore, the terrorists travelled 86 kilometres on Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar highway before being intercepted at the toll plaza. The strategic highway remains busy all the time with heavy traffic and is dotted by several army units, vital installations, schools, colleges and other educational institutions on either side.

More than 13 rivers and seasonal rivulets like Basanter River, Devak River and Tarnah River, Shaap Nullah in Samba-Kathua sector, Aik Nullah, Nikki and Baddi Tawi in RS Pura sector of Jammu district and Chenab River in Pargwal sector and Munawar Tawi in Akhnoor sub-division of Jammu district flow into Pakistan. These riverine gaps are among the traditional routes used by terrorists to infiltrate into India.

In Jhajjar Kotli attack on September 12, 2018, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists had adopted a similar modus operandi before they were killed in a day-long encounter.

Similarly, three Jaish terrorists were arrested from another Kashmir bound truck with arms and ammunition at Lakhanpur in Kathua district on September 12 last year. That truck, with registration number JK13E-2000, was owned by Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad in Pulwama.

On February 14 last year, a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama on Jammu-Srinagar national highway killing 40 personnel.