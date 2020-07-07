How the India-Nepal standoff has hit Himachal’s apple crop

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

The lockdown and political tensions with Nepal have had a collateral impact on Himachal Pradesh’s apple crop. The mountainous state is India’s second-largest producer of apples after Jammu and Kashmir, and depends on labourers from Nepal to harvest the crop. Three-fourths of the estimated 500,000 seasonal migrant labour come from the landlocked Himalayan country, usually travelling by bus from Pokhra through neighbouring Uttarakhand which shares a border with Nepal. The influx usually begins in April and they work till the end of September. Nepali labour is involved in the planting of apple saplings, spraying of chemicals, plucking the fruit, packing and transportation.

This year, the lockdown and the political tensions have kept them away from Himachal’s orchards. A paranoid Nepalese prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, has alleged a plot by New Delhi to unseat him, which has led to a sealing of the India-Nepal border since March.

Harvest season begins in Himachal in July and is likely to last till September. The state produces an estimated 30 million boxes of apples annually (21 per cent of the national production). Kashmiri apples account for the majority 70 per cent, but the state mostly uses local labour for the apple harvest. In Himachal, the steeper slopes and the lack of local labour have forced farmers to depend on the migrants.

A worried chief minister Jairam Thakur has requested external affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s intervention, but to no avail. Orchard owners did bring some labourers from Nepal and the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh but they are hardly enough. Special buses are running to bring this labour along with the commitment of enhanced labour compensation. Nepali labourers usually earn around Rs 1,000 daily, but this year the going rate is Rs 1,500-1,700 for the same job.