How Quad Rack for SAAW will make Sukhoi-30MKI a Flying Bomb Truck

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Indigenously designed and developed Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) guided bombs will soon get a Four-round Smart Quad Rack which will allow Four SAAW guided bombs to be carried on a single pylon as per latest media report. Quad Rack will allow Four SAAW which weighs 120 kg each at least on Four Hard-points of Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet.

Newly developed Quad Rack will soon begin flight trials with Dummy SAAW guided bombs onboard Sukhoi-30MKI. India has already developed Dual Rack for the same weapon system which has been tested from Sukhoi-30MKI and Jaguar fighter jets in the past. Quad Rack, when used with the Dual Rack, will allow Sukhoi-30MKI to carry 20+ SAAW guided bombs, which when launched from around 42,000 feet is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 100 km with pinpoint accuracy. SAAW which is designed to take out destroy ground targets, such as runways, bunkers, aircraft hangars, and other reinforced structures like fuel depot.

SAAW is one of the key Ground strike weapons systems which was approved in 2013 and was first tested in 2016 and with live warheads was successfully tested in 2018. 100 km standoff range ensures that the attacking aircraft is outside 99 percent of the time from closest modern air defenses deployed to guard a key military installation like Airbases said Defence analyst Ranesh Rajan close to idrw.org.

The unconfirmed reports also say that they are plans for the development to add a booster which will allow SAAW to be used as low-cost Air launched Cruise missile with an extended range of over 150 km. DRDO is reportedly also working to develop a Seeker variant which will have <3m accuracy which is down from <7m accuracy seen in current variant tested till now.

