How Pakistan sponsors ‘LoC tourism’ to defame India

| By

SOURCE: WION

Despite rotting under debt and facing multiple crisis, Pakistan still persists in engineering wicked plots to defame India. The plots are centered around Pakistan’s favourite topic: Kashmir. Islamabad took a delegation of foreign journalists on a staged visit to the LoC on Wednesday.

A team of foreign media correspondents was taken on a tour by Imran Khan’s government to the Poonch and Chirikot sector in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The delegation included journalists from media organizations such as Al Jazeera and CCTV, which are infamous for their anti-India rhetoric. The composition of the delegation itself speaks a lot about the purpose of the visit.

This purpose of the visit was to portray India as the perpetrator of ceasefire violations and crimes along the Line of Control(LoC) and to show Pakistan as a “victim” of the circumstances created by India.

The Pakistan Army has been shelling villages along the LoC for three consecutive days. At 11 am on Thursday, it once again initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation but these so-called foreign correspondents are obviously blind to Pakistan’s actions.

They newspapers in Pakistan are carrying extensive columns on how these journalists praised the Pakistan army for its apparent ”bravery”. However, they were probably paid to do so. A similar incident had occured when a British parliamentary panel visited PoK earlier this year.

Debbie Abrahams, a British lawmaker, was barred from entering India due to an invalid visa.

In retaliation, she took part in press conferences with the Pak foreign minister and peddled lies about human rights violations in Kashmir.

According to reports, Abarahams was paid approximately $38,500 which is equivalent to 29 to 31 lakh Pakistani rupees. The British parliamentary panel has itself disclosed these details in its register a copy of of their filing.

It shows how Debbie Abrahams and her team received a “benefit of kind” of approximately $38,500 from the government of Pakistan. A benefit of kind which Britain has sugar-coated. It is not the first time that Debbie Abrahams has received funding from Pakistan.

In September 2018, the Pakistan High Commission in London had reportedly given around $14,000 euros to her group for a visit to Islamabad and Kashmir.

While Abrahams is accepting money from Imran Khan’s government, she is hyprotically pointing out how can it be legal for UK to squander tax-payer’s money on a bankrupt American company perhaps in the same manner in which Pakistan is paying journalists and lawmakers to defame India.