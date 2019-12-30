How Pakistan Kartarpur overreach boomeranged at UN on Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: TNN

For those wondering why the latest attempt by China and Pakistan to seek a UNSC meeting fizzled out in no time, an interesting back story is now emerging. The day Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote to the UNSC president, December 12, alleging a reign of terror in Kashmir and escalation of tensions in South Asia, the UN also adopted a resolution on interreligious dialogue and peace welcoming, among other things, the Kartarpur Corridor as a landmark initiative in the spirit of interfaith harmony and peaceful neighbourhood.

This, as TOI has learnt, became an important talking point among the UNSC member-states as the resolution was piloted by none other than Pakistan, along with 3 other countries. Many of these countries saw the mention of the Kartarpur initiative, inserted at Pakistan’s behest, and the language used as incompatible with Qureshi’s letter and felt the issue raised by Pakistan, and China of course, when it sought a meeting was best addressed bilaterally.

The resolution titled ‘Promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, understanding and cooperation for peace’ welcomed “the initiative to open up the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in the spirit of interfaith harmony and peaceful neighbourhood, and appreciates the agreement between the governments of India and Pakistan to allow visa-free access to pilgrims of all faiths, especially Nanak Naam Levas and Sikh community from across the world, as a landmark initiative for interreligious and intercultural cooperation for peace.”

China had sought a meeting of the Security Council on December 17, at Pakistan’s behest, to discuss the Kashmir situation but backed off because of a lack of support from other P-5 nations. A French diplomatic source was quoted as having said then that the Kashmir issue had to be treated bilaterally. Other western and even Russian diplomats shared the same view.

The UN resolution is an annual phenomenon piloted always by Pakistan and Philippines. Many other countries, like Russia and Thailand this year, join the consensus.At least 2 UN diplomats, who were approached for support by Pakistan, told TOI that the UNGA resolution, as it was piloted by Pakistan, made it difficult for Pakistan to sell the narrative that it was important for the UNSC to discuss the issue at a time there was an effort by India and Pakistan underway to ensure a peaceful neighbourhood.

“The Kartarpur initiative was looked at very favourably by all and there indeed was a feeling that this was inconsistent with the theory that there had been a precipitous decline in the situation at the border,” said one of these 2 diplomats.Claiming escalation of “already tense” environment in South Asia, Qureshi had said in his letter that India had stepped up unprovoked and deliberate ceasefire violations on the LoC and was taking steps that were “posing serious risks for regional peace and security”. He had also spoken about Pakistan’s concerns that India may resort to a “false flag” attack to divert world attention.

Pakistan’s overreach, as a diplomat described it, hasn’t come as a surprise to India as several statements from Islamabad in the past year or so have betrayed jubilation at having tricked India on the initiative to open the corridor. Qureshi himself described as a googly because of which India had to send two union ministers to Pakistan last year for the ground-breaking ceremony. Pakistan PM Imran Khan did clarify later though that it was a sincere effort and a “straightforward decision”. More recently, a Pakistan minister was quoted as saying that the opening of the corridor was a wound inflicted on India by Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa.