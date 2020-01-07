How Indian plans to make AMCA and Tejas Mk2 fighter jets ” Collision Proof”

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

Dr. Girsh S Deodhare, director of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has confirmed that India is working on the development of an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System which is an aircraft software system to prevent crash of an aircraft if Pilot faces a g-induced loss of consciousness while flying the jet.

Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System will help regain control of the aircraft in case the pilot loses consciousness or is incapacitated. A helmet-mounted sensor will alert ground control, which will be able to take over the aircraft’s controls to safely land the aircraft. “It is an artificial intelligence-based application. Till now we were following (the west), now we want to take the lead, “ Dr. Deodhare said.

While NASA developed Auto-GCAS (Collision Avoidance System ) technology already introduced in many fighter jets flown by the United States Air Force which already has saved many lives of Pilots, expects knocked out Pilots to regain conscious to take over aircraft but As explained by Dr. Deodhare, India will use Auto-Pilot and Auto-GCAS system not only to take over upon detecting a collision course with the ground it will also perform an automatic recovery maneuver, returning full control to the pilot once the aircraft has cleared the terrain but India will be taking a lead over current western system and will this technology to allow the ground controller to take over the aircraft if pilot never regains his consciousness and the aircraft is running out of fuel.

It has been observed that while conducting a standard training scenario were pilots in their earlier stage of carriers required to practice maneuvers necessary for aerial combat and perform three-dimensional maneuvering under high gs, g-induced loss of consciousness is common and most of the time it is for brief few seconds before pilot regains consciousness but many times aircraft cannot avoid terrains under such training scenarios are performed over mountain terrain.

Called “optimally manned” cockpit technology by ADA, it will also be a great feature in case the pilot has suffered injuries but is conscious and is not able to fly the aircraft on his own.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes