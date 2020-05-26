How India Broke Pakistan’s Terror Backbone In The Last 45 Days

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

India has been battling the COVID-19 outbreak since more than two months now, with doctors and the country’s medical forces serving the nation in the time of the greatest crisis of our generation. But while the Indian medical forces have been serving the country in the hospitals, the Indian Army and defence forces have left no stone unturned to crush the backbone of Pakistan terror camps, who have been trying to take advantage of the Pandemic crisis.

Here are seven instances in the last 45 days When the Indian Army has crushed Pakistan terror misadventures:

Two Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists crushed – Two Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists, among which was one Junaid Sehrai, son of hardline Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Ashraf Sehrai, were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Downtown Srinagar.

Riyaz Naikoo encountered in his hometown-

Riyaz Naikoo, a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, on the run for nearly 10 years, was killed in an encounter with security forces in his hometown Beighpora.

Unidentified terrorists neutralised-

Three unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Al-Qaeda affiliates killed-

Four unidentified terrorists were killed in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. However, sources within the security establishment said that the slain terrorists were from Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al Qaeda in Kashmir Valley.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander wiped out-

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Salad Dar was killed in an encounter in the apple township of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pak Terrorists’ infiltration bid foiled-

Five unidentified militants were killed as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the LoC in Kashmir.

Hizbul-Mujahideen affiliates eliminated-

Four local terrorists affiliated with the indigenous outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were killed, in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Indian security forces along the LoC and Jammu and Kashmir have been focused on countering the growing number of infiltration bids and anti-India activities by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in the past few weeks. Due to which the Pakistan Army is rattled and cannot decide their next move.