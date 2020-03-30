How defence establishments are fighting the Covid-19 battle

SOURCE: LIVE MINT

From manufacturing hand sanitizers, protective masks and bodysuits to identifying and preparing military hospitals for treating novel coronavirus patients, India’s defence establishment is doing its role, albeit away from the spotlight, to help the nation deal with the crisis.

Indian military establishments are running isolation and wellness centres across the country, hosting groups of Indians brought back from Covid-19 hotspots such as Iran. On Sunday, a fresh batch of 275 evacuees from Iran, who reached India, were taken to the Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur, according to a statement from a defence spokesman in Rajasthan. A previous batch of 277 Indians evacuated from Iran is already at this centre and is being taken care of under Operation Namaste, the spokesman said.

According to a person familiar with the developments, those coming from Iran and other Covid-19 affected nations have to undergo a mandatory period in quarantine, which is why the two groups are at the same wellness centre in Jodhpur. “They are being regularly monitored by the army medical teams,” the person added.

Instructions have also been issued to the Indian Army’s 62 Cantonment Boards in 19 states and Union territories “to identify beds in hospitals or health centres and guest houses for any eventuality”, a defence ministry official said.

Medical teams of the armed forces have been dispatched to help the administrations in the Maldives and Nepal, added the defence ministry official.

Separately, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has created nine quarantine facilities across the country. “From 1 February, the Air Force has evacuated 1,059 people (including five foreign nationals) and quarantined them at their facilities or bases in Manesar (Haryana), Hindon (Ghaziabad), Ghatkopar (Mumbai )and Jaisalmer (Rajasthan),” IAF said in a statement. Besides, Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru, has been designated as the first laboratory under IAF to undertake Covid-19 testing, the statement said. “This will greatly enhance the region’s ability to carry out quick testing of suspected cases and allow prompt and timely intervention where required.”

IAF has undertaken at least two missions to evacuate Indian nationals and citizens of friendly countries from Covid-19 front lines—China, Japan and Iran—defence minister Rajnath Singh said at a meeting in New Delhi last week to take stock of preparedness.

The Indian Navy has set up a quarantine camp at its base in Visakhapatnam, a statement from the navy said. It has also set up isolation facilities at its premier hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai. The naval base in Kochi is gearing up to offer quarantine facilities for Indians nationals. Ordnance Factory Boards have designated 285 beds for isolation wards.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is now focused on “creating mass supply solutions of critical medical requirements”, a statement from DRDO said.

Hand sanitizers have been produced for the armed forces, medical corps, defence security corps, the defence ministry and Parliament. For Delhi Police, DRDO has supplied 20,000 three-ply masks, besides hand sanitizers. DRDO is working with private firms to produce the five-layer N99 masks, said its statement.