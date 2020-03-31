How a Bengaluru startup helped contain the Wuhan outbreak

One of the measures Wuhan took was to set up emergency medical centres on a war footing. Ventilators were vital and many came from a German manufacturer, Huber & Ranner. The trouble was technicians could not go to Wuhan to help install them. This is where BlinkIn, housed in the Nasscom CoE in Bengaluru, entered the scene.

Huber & Ranner used BlinkIn’s AR (augmented reality) product Scotty to provide visual guidance from Pocking in Germany. Hospital staff in Wuhan just had to click on a link to get tech support. When they pointed a phone at the ventilator and installation point, AR markers helped indicate what needed to be done as a technician talked them through the process.