‘Hotline Message Sent to PLA’: Centre on ‘Abduction’ of 5 Arunachal Pradesh Locals Amid Tension with China

| By

SOURCE: NEWS18

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the establishment of People’s Liberation Army at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh over reports of alleged kidnapping of five people. The minister added that however a response from China is awaited.

“The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited,” Rijiju tweeted.

A senior Arunachal Pradesh police officer had said on Saturday that the cops have launched a probe after reports stated that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military.

News agency PTI reported that the incident occurred on Friday in Nacho area of the district. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed police.

Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri. All of them belong to the Tagin community.

Their family members living at district headquarters Daporijo said some of their relatives had left for Nacho Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army. Nacho is around 120 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said that befitting reply must be given the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for the incident. Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been abducted by Chinas Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia, he tweeted.

In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon line. While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said. After 19 days in captivity, the youth was released by the Chinese Army.