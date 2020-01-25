Host of indigenously-developed military systems of DRDO to be showcased at Defence Expo

| By

SOURCE: PTI

More than 500 products from various technology clusters will be displayed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the upcoming five-day Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, officials said on Friday. The 11th edition of the biennial mega event will be held from February 5-9. “The DRDO will exhibit more than 500 products from all technology clusters in the five-day mega expo in line with the theme of the event ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The DRDO will display a number of products in the India Pavilion at DefExpo, which has been set up to showcase the combined strength of the DRDO, public and private sector in defence manufacturing, it said.

The display of various indigenously-developed military systems and technologies by the DRDO will bring alive the spirit of self-reliance and national pride at the forthcoming DefExpo, officials said.

The participation of the DRDO at the exposition is marked with the live demonstration of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun MK IA, Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), Counter Mine Flail, 15m Advanced Composite Modular Bridging System (ACMBS) and modular bridge, they said.