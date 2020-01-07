Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Awantipora

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora town on Tuesday (January 7). The police recovered arms and ammunition from his possession while the identity of the terrorist is being ascertained. “The slain militant Zahid Hassan Gadhanji of Anantnag had joined the terror ranks only a few days ago and refused to surrender as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF were carrying out a joint operation in the Charsoo area,” the police said. “One pistol, a magazine, six live RDX and a grenade have been recovered from his possession,” police said.

They said that the security forces had launched a cordon operation after they received information about the terrorist’s presence in the area. “The terrorist was killed after a brief exchange of fire,” the police said.

According to the police, a search operation has been kicked off to look for the presence of any other terrorist in the area. According to reports, 1-2 terrorists are believed to be present in the area.

Earlier, two soldiers were martyred during an encounter with terrorists in the Nowshera sector on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The soldiers were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar.