Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Jammu’s Doda; pistol, wireless recovered

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

In a big boost for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, one Hizbul Mujahideen over ground worker was arrested in Jammu’s Doda district on Thursday. The terrorist has been identified as Raqib Alam. A pistol and a wireless were recovered from village Shiva upon his disclosure.

Alam’s arrest comes a day after Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated after a five-hour gunbattle in Kashmir’s Beighpora area in Awantipora on May 6, 2020. The slain terrorist carried a bounty of rs 12 lakh on his head.

