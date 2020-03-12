Hizbul Mujahideen terror module busted in J&K’s Kupwara, three terrorists arrested

SOURCE : ZEE NEWS

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) busted a terror module linked to banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested three terrorists in this connection. According to reports, the Kupwara Police and 5 Bihar Regiment busted the HM module active in the Kralpora area of Kupwara district after receiving a tip of in this regard.

At least three terror associates affiliated with banned terror organization HM were also arrested in the joint operation. Those arrested are said to be in close contact with high-profile terrorist commander Bashir Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam operating across from the PoK. The arrested terrorists have been identified as – 1) Aijaz Ah Payair S/o Gh Mohd Payair r/o Kunan Poshpora Kupwara; 2) Mohd Altaf Payair S/o late Gh Qadir Payair r/o Dardsun Kupwara; 3) Ab Rouf Malik S/o Gh Ahmad Malik r/o Dardsun Kupwara.

According to the J&K police, these individuals were active in the area for the last 8 months and were involved in various subversive activities like providing shelter/ logistic support to terrorists.

The trio was also tasked with recruiting youths from the Kupwara district. During the course of the investigation, a large cache of arms/ ammunition and other incriminating material was also recovered. An FIR No 13/202O U/s 13, 18, 39 ULAP Act & 7/25 IA Act has been registered at the Police Station Kralpora and further investigation is underway.