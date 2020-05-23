Hizbul Mujahideen regroups in Kashmir, plans multiple terror attacks within 10 days: Intel

SOURCE: IANS

Days after incurring huge setback in the Kashmir Valley with security forces eliminating its top commanders regularly, intelligence agencies have inputs that Hizbul Mujahideen is regrouping and it plans to strike back within 10 days carrying out multiple terror strikes across the valley.

They are planning to carry out a large-scale terror attack where they would target security forces, intel says. The agencies said as the weakened Hizbul regroups, its main targets will not just be the security forces deployed in the valley at various places, but it also plans to carry out arms robberies.

Hizbul top commander Riyaz Naikoo, who headed the Valley unit, was eliminated early this month after a pitched battle just minutes away from his home. The terror group plans to avenge Naikoo`s death.