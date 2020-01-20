Hizbul Mujahideen on verge of being completely wiped out in south Kashmir: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

The proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen is on the verge of being completely wiped out in south Kashmir asserted Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday. Singh also said that this year started with several successful operations.

The DGP also said that a total of three terrorists, including HM commander Wasim Ahmed Wani, were neutralised in Shopian district. Active since 2017, Wani had 19 FIRs against him and was also involved in the killing of four civilians and cops each. The second terrorists was Adil Sheikh and the third was identified as Jahangir.

The three terrorists were gunned down by security forces after an encounter in Wachi village of Shopian district. A cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Group of Jammu and Kashmir police in the morning after credible inputs were received about the presence of terrorists in Wachi village. During the operation by security forces, the three terrorists, who were hiding in a residential house, opened fire on security personnel which led to the encounter.

Sheikh belonged to Zainapora village in Shopian. He was responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former PDP MLA Ajaj Mir in Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar on September 29, 2018. The second terrorist was identified as Waseem Wani, a resident of Urpora village in Shopian district, while, the identity of the third militant is still unknown.