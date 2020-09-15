Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in J&K’s Ganderbal; three terrorists arrested, grenades recovered

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

A module of Hizbul Mujahideen was busted and three terrorists were arrested in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of September 14 and 15, police said on Tuesday. Incriminating materials and hand grenades have been recovered from their possession, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, a case has been registered in the regard.

In a separate operation, two terrorist associates of the proscribed outfit Al-Badr were arrested in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.on Tuesday.

Acting on a credible input, the Awantipora police and security forces held the two terrorist associates at Ladhoo crossing when the two were travelling on a two-wheeler from Shopian to Khrew.

“Two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Al-Badr have been arrested with Rs 6 lakhs terror funding. Incriminating materials have been seized from the arrested persons,” the J&K police said, adding their vehicle has also been seized.

Pulwama encounter

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early this morning.

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Marwal area of the district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

During the search, terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, ensuing a gunbattle.

Army’s “contact tracing” strategy to curb terrorism in Kashmir Valley

The Army has adopted the new strategy of ‘contact tracing” to curb terrorism in Kashmir Valley and help prevent misguided youth from joining terrorist organisations.

Under this strategy, friends and relatives of local terrorist recruits or those killed in encounters are located and counselled not to take up the gun in a rush of blood, a top Army official told PTI. Besides, the Army also tries to contact the families of youths identified as vulnerable to radicalisation so that they too are counselled.