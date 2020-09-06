Hizbul Mujahideen is trying to reorganise its North Kashmir base: Indian Army

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

At a time when India is fiercely fighting back Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control and security forces along the Line of Control are thwarting Pakistan’s nefarious attempts to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir, terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) is clawing its way back to re-establish its base in the Valley.

The Indian Army on Saturday said that Hizbul is trying to reorganise its base in north Kashmir, just a day after three HM militants were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in J&K’s Baramulla district.

Brigadier NK Mishra, Commander 10 Sector of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army said during a press conference in Pattan today that militants belonging to the terrorist group were killed in north Kashmir after a long gap where, in the recent years only Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were active and had been dealt with.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (North Kashmir Range) Muhammad Sulaiman Choudhary too was also present at the briefing.

“The activity of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was very less here (in north Kashmir). It seems that Hizbul is trying to re-establish its base in north Kashmir,” the Army officer said, news agency PTI reported.

The security forces, however, have been alert and prepared to foil the plans of the terror group on several occasions.

“If anyone (among the militants) wishes to join the mainstream, they are always welcome, but if anyone wants to become a terrorist, he will not be given any opportunity,” Brigadier Mishra added.

Choudhary said that the three militants who were neutralised on Friday in Yeddipora area of Pattan were from Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Two of the slain militants were locals and were identified as Shafkat Ali Khan of Rawatpora, Delina and Hanan Bilal Sofi of old town Baramulla. The identity of the third one is being ascertained,” he stated.

Two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, one pistol and two pistol magazines were recovered on the terrorists, along with incriminating materials.