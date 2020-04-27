Hizbul Mujahideen activist held in Amritsar: Punjab DGP

The Punjab Police has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen activist and recovered Rs 29 lakh from his possession. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Sunday said that the Hizbul Mujahideen man was identified as Hilal Ahmed Wagay, who belonged to Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. He further pointed out that Hilal was nabbed by the alert team of Amritsar Commissionerate Police, which was on patrol duty on mobike late in the evening on April 25 near metro mart in the holy city.

A case under sections 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 21 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) has been registered in Sadar Police Station, Amritsar City.

Gupta said that preliminary interrogation revealed that Hilal Ahmed had been sent by Riyaz Ahmed Naiku of Bijbehara, Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir, to collect money from an unidentified person near Metro Mart Amritsar in his truck. He said that the money was delivered to him by an unknown person, who came on a white Activa. The person accompanying him in the truck has been identified as Rayees Ahmed of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another case Punjab Police today arrested four suspected gangsters after a brief encounter in Billa village of Panchkula in neighbouring Haryana. A country made pistol and some live cartridges were recovered from them.

The four accused have identified as Harsimran alias Simu of Ambala, Dhruv Mohan Garg of Ghaziabad, Gurpreet Singh of Derbassi and Gurcharan Singh of Raipur Rani in Panchkula. A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 186, 188, 332, 353, 307, 34 IPC and 25, 54, 59 of Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station.

The encounter took place around 6 AM when a team of Punjab Police from Phase 8 police station of Mohali got a tip-off about these four gangster who were hiding in a house in Ramgarh village. The police team reached the gangsters fired at the team. Head Constable Raspreet Singh was injured as a bullet hit his leg. Despite the injury, Singh nabbed the alleged suspect after a brief chase. The injured policeman was first taken to Civil Hospital in Panchkula from where he was referred to GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.