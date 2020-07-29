Hizbul gives open threat to J&K leaders, says ‘India should not think Mujahideen is over’

The Hizbul Mujahideen has now issued a threat to politicians and leaders in the Valley a week before the one-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, paving the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Politicians who supported the Centre and brought this draconian law to Kashmir are left red-faced as they were kept under detention… India should not think Mujahideen is over,” the terror outfit said via a video message, as reported by Pradeep Dutta for Times Now.

Last week, security forces in the Valley, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the CRPF, arrested three terror associates from Pakherpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The three – identified as Mehraj ud-din Kumar, Tahir Kumar (both residents of Pakherpora), and Sahil Hurra, a resident of Tilsarah – were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to Hizbul terrorists, the police said.

Last month, in a big victory for security forces, top Hizbul commander Masood was eliminated in an encounter, and with that the police claimed that Doda district in South Kashmir has become militancy free.

In early June, forces busted a major Hizbul cave hideout in Chichha forest belt of Kishtwar in a joint operation group between 17 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security forces recovered huge quantities of arms and ammunition during the search operation, including one AK-56 rifle, one magazine with 27 rounds, one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), one 9mm pistol and one pistol magazine with 6 rounds.