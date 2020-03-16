Hizb commander releases fresh audio tape to motivate cadres after lifting of social media curbs in Kashmir

Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander Riyaz Naikoo on Saturday released a fresh audio, a first since the abrogation of Article 370. This comes after authorities lifted restrictions on social media use for mobile users.

Naikoo has been a slippery terrorist known to be hiding in South Kashmir and this audio is a first since the resumption of social media has been restored in the Valley. The newly released audio tape is a bid to motivate the Hizb cadres. Naikoo, in the 16-minute audio tape, says abrogation of Article 370 will have no impact in their fight against Indian security forces. Naikoo went on to cite an example of recently released former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah besides also mentioning Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Naikoo stated that the Indian government did “use and throw” these politicians. Further he said, the world is watching the developments in Kashmir and that the Indian forces will have to leave Kashmir like how the US exited Afghanistan.

Reacting to the video, security authorities said there is not much impact of the audio. But also said that if the problem persists with use of social media by terror ranks, security review will require a shut down. The social media ban persisted in the Kashmir Valley for 7 months. While postpaid mobile phones were restored in November, 2019, social media access was restored on March 4.

On February 17, Kashmir Cyber Police registered an FIR on the misuse of social media.

Top sources said that no new case will be registered on Naikoo’s audio but an entry into the case diary will be made. The tape is doing rounds on social media just ahead of a review by authorities on telecommunication. The review is scheduled for March 17 where it will be taken up.Sources said that almost all top were commanders killed in the Kashmir Valley from January to February, but Naikoo has given a slip to the J&K security grid.