Hindu baat se nahin laat se manta hai: On Kashmir Day, Pak PM Imran Khan’s PTI spews venom against Hindus

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Posters bearing hate-filled messages against Hindus were plastered by Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) across Lahore on Kashmir Day. Spewing venom against Hindus the posters read, “Hindu baat se nahin laat se manta hai” written in Urdu. The poster carried photographs of Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and party’s Lahore General Secretary.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Day on 5 February each year in solidarity with people of Kashmir. Hindus in Pakistan have reportedly been targeted irrespective of any party or regime. However, ever since the PTI under Imran Khan formed the government, the oppression of the people from the minority community increased significantly.

The rights of the Hindus and other religious minorities are not protected in Pakistan and they allegedly don’t have the freedom to perform their religious rites.

Apart from this, regular reports of minor girls from Hindu and Sikh communities forcefully being abducted and married to men many years older to them are in circulation. Powerful Islamic fundamentalists and preachers with full backing of the government and the all-powerful Pakistani Army are reportedly behind most of these abductions.

One name, behind the alleged abduction and conversion of Hindu and Sikh girls, which keeps popping up is of Mian Abdul Haq aka Mian Mithu – a politician and Muslim cleric.

Mithu allegedly provides protection to those who kidnap Hindu girls and forcefully converts them to Islam before marrying them off to their kidnappers.

Last month, a teenaged Hindu girl was kidnapped, forcefully converted to Islam and married to a Muslim. The girl was abducted from the Jacobabad district in Sindh province on January 15.

Sindh is home to most of the Hindus residing in Pakistan and is also the stronghold of Mian Mithu.

After the Narendra Modi-led NDA government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, more than 50 Pakistani Hindu families have crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah border on the pretext of visiting shrines and with the hope that they will be accepted and granted citizenship by the Centre.