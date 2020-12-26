High-speed internet ban extended in Jammu and Kashmir till this date; check details

The high-speed internet ban was on Friday extended in Jammu and Kashmir till 2021. The ban on 4G internet services has been extended in rest of the union territory except for Ganderbal and Udhampur districts. The ban has been extended till January 8, 2021. Only after January 8, 2021, the situation will be clear regarding the 4G internet services in the remaining districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4G internet services have been affected in the valley. Except for Ganderbal and Udhampur, high-speed mobile internet has remained suspended across the union territory since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state.

This comes a day after PAGD president Farooq Abdullah had urged the Centre to restore high-speed mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir. The Srinagar MP had said, “We request the government that 4G should be restored immediately. It is unfortunate that the people of this state, our children, students, business people are suffering because now everything is online. When the prime minister is talking about 5G, we do not even have 4G. This should be restored as quickly as possible.”