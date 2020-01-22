High-flyers Rafale, F-35 Lightning in for touchdown at Defence Expo

Rafale fighter jet from French company Dassault Aviation, and F-35 Lightning II of US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin, will be among major attractions of the DefExpo-2020, slated to be held in Lucknow from February 5-8. According to Indian Air Force (IAF) officials, Rafale jet will form a part of the French and US arsenal which will be on displayed in Hall 1 of the Expo.

Lockheed Martin, American manufacturer of some of the world’s most sophisticated fighter jets, is also expected to showcase its products in Hall 2. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, fifth-generation combat aircraft, will have an entire pavilion to itself. Artillery and ammunition from Israel, known for its high-end military power, will also be on display in the Expo. A separate section has been earmarked for Israel’s ministry of defence while a dedicated pavilion has been kept aside for defence companies from Israel.

The list includes RADA, specialists in defence electronics, ORBIT, a missioncritical communication solutions for land, sea, air and space applications, and Israel Aerospace – an aviation manufacturer which makes aerial and astronautic systems for both military and civilian usage.

In addition, defence players from South Africa, Russia, Bulgaria and Australia will also display their assets. Indian giants Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) will also rub shoulders with the best foreign companies in defence manufacturing. Private defence companies including Adani Defence systems will also participate in the event. Officials engaged in preparations said more than 500 companies have registered for the expo. “The number